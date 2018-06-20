Watch Pusha-T's Tense 'If You Know You Know' Video

Following a series of Spotify-only vertical videos, Pusha-T released the official video for Daytona opener "If You Know You Know," in which a routine traffic stop takes an unsettling turn.

The opening minute of the Shomi Patwary-directed video sees Pusha-T cruising down a desert road with the car top down. However, as soon as the siren-like beat of Kanye West's production kicks in, a police car pulls Pusha-T over and orders the rapper out of his vehicle, which he does without incident. However, the police remain finger-on-the-trigger.

As the scene intensifies, the faces of the officers begin to morph demonically and the police dog's eyes burn red; throughout the rapper remains calm, fingers interlocked behind his head, as the chaos builds around him. The result of the standoff isn't shown on camera, but Pusha-T's car is seen ominously sans driver when the sun starts to rise hours later.

The "If You Know You Know" visual follows Pusha-T's music video-worthy performance from Jimmy Kimmel Live and is the first song from Kanye West's five-album Wyoming project to receive an official video.

