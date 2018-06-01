Watch Pusha-T's Cinematic 'If You Know You Know' Performance on 'Kimmel'

While Kanye West was hosting a Wyoming listening party to premiere Ye, Pusha-T was promoting his West-produced new album Daytona on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The GOOD Music president performed the new track "If You Know You Know."

The live rendition could have doubled as a music video of sorts. It featured meticulously synchronized lighting, sharp edits and complex camera angles not usually associated with late-night television performances. Only the cheers from the studio audience reminded the viewer it was a live show.

Adding to the "unofficial" music video feel was that the Kimmel version of "If You Know You Know" was posted on Pusha-T's Vevo page and not Jimmy Kimmel Live's YouTube, where performances from the late-night show usually are.

Pusha-T, currently embroiled in a heated rap beef with Drake, recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the Wyoming recording sessions and the sound of the succinct seven-song LP.

"It evokes feeling upon the strike of any chord," Pusha-T said. "The first note sound of any of those records, I feel like you get the feeling and the groove immediately. And that's what we were looking for. We were looking for feeling."