Watch Post Malone's Post-Apocalyptic 'Psycho' Video With Ty Dolla $ign

Post Malone cruises in a tank through a post-apocalyptic desert in his bizarre "Psycho" video with Ty Dolla $ign.

The clip opens with the rappers lounging in their military vehicle as it barrels through a barren wasteland. Elsewhere, Post Malone brandishes a flamethrower against a rabid, wolf-like creature and chases after an orphaned child. In various night scenes, he and Ty Dolla $ign croon the hook while decked out in fur coats in the snow.

"Psycho" is expected to appear on Post Malone's upcoming second LP, Beerbongs and Bentleys. The rapper has yet to announce a track list or release date for the project, which was originally slated to come out on December 1st.

"I know a lot of you guys were expecting a project today, it won't be dropping for a little while," Malone tweeted. "I'm sorry to let you down, but I need to make sure this album is perfect for you. I'm gonna keep working my ass off and make the best fucking album ever. I love ya."

Post Malone has tour dates scheduled throughout the year. A North American leg launches April 14th with a spot at the Coachella Festival.