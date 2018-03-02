Watch Pink at Super Bowl, Backstage in New 'Whatever You Want' Video

Pink goofs off backstage, dancing and rolling around on the floor, in the video for her Beautiful Trauma track "Whatever You Want."

Elsewhere in the clip, the blond-pompadoured singer rehearses dance moves, plays with her daughter and son, spends time with husband Carey Hart and walks the red carpet of awards shows, pulling off a few stunts along the way, for a candid look at the singer's life, on and off the stage.

The clip also includes footage of her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last year and her turn singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII. The latter was a particularly notable moment since she had reported the day before that she had been diagnosed with the flu but didn't want to miss out on the opportunity to perform for her family, her military family, the Eagles and the world. "Trying to practice the flu away," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song."

The singer is currently on the road, supporting Beautiful Trauma on a North American trek that will eventually wrap in Los Angeles on June 1st.