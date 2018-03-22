Trending

Watch Pearl Jam Tap Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer for Neil Young Cover

Impromptu supergroup unleashes "Rockin' In the Free World" during Rio set

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer joined Pearl Jam for a cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' In the Free World" in Rio.

Pearl Jam tapped the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer for an impromptu cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World" during a show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The ad-hoc supergroup tore through Young's 1989 Freedom anthem. Eddie Vedder tossed several tambourines into the crowd and doused himself with what looked like a gigantic bottle of wine. Throughout much of the track, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron laid down a low tom rumble beneath Smith's wild drumming, while Klinghoffer traded scorching solos with Mike McCready and Stone Gossard.

Pearl Jam will wrap their South American tour this weekend with a set at Lollapalooza Brazil, where Red Hot Chili Peppers are also scheduled to perform. Pearl Jam will then play a handful of European dates before embarking on a short U.S. stadium tour this summer, with gigs in Seattle, Missoula, Montana, Chicago and Boston. 

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam released a new protest song, "Can't Deny Me." The track marks the group's first original song since the release of their 10th studio LP Lightning Bolt in 2013.