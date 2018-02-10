Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed for a shot-for-shot recreation of Go West's "King of Wishful Thinking" music video on Friday's Tonight Show.

Related Watch Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd Recreate Absurd Styx Video Actor and 'Tonight Show' host deliver shot-for-shot remake of "Too Much Time on My Hands"

It's become tradition for the Ant-Man actor and the late-night host to remake decades-old videos when Rudd visits the Tonight Show; in April 2016, Rudd and Fallon donned wigs, mustaches and jumpsuits to recreate Styx's absurd 1981 video for "Too Much Time on My Hands."

This time around, the duo opted for Go West's 1990 single, popularized by the Pretty Woman soundtrack, for an impressive shot-for-shot remake that also features a cameo by the Roots. "That's one of the best, oddest videos I think we've ever made," Fallon told Rudd on Tonight Show after debuting their recreation.

"Do you think there were storyboards to that video?" Rudd asked. "They really went into a white empty space and said, 'We have hockey players. We got ballet dancers. We have a guy that kinda looks like Roy Orbison on a catamaran.'"

Although it's evident that Rudd and Fallon went to great lengths to duplicate "King of Wishful Thinking" – from the Orbison lookalike to the minute details of the wardrobe – some key characters are missing from the original, namely the circus elephant that randomly popped up in the original.

Fallon and Rudd also discussed the making of the shot-for-shot remake as well as shared outtakes from the "King of Wishful Thinking" shoot:

See Go West's original "King of Wishful Thinking" video below:

