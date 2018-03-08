Watch Parquet Courts Storm New Orleans in 'Wide Awake' Video

Parquet Courts parade through a Mardi Gras celebration in the new video for "Wide Awake," the title track from their forthcoming record. In the video, the band wear matching purple suits, dip beignets into coffee, catch Mardi Gras beads and dance with Elvis impersonators.

The song reveals Parquet Courts' new musical direction, which was partially encouraged by new producer, Danger Mouse. The indie rock band craft a classic funk groove with slithering guitar lines, percolating bass and kitchen-sink percussion. Parquet Courts will release Wide Awake! May 18th. The title track follows previously released album cut, "Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience."

Wide Awake! follows Parquet Courts' 2016 album, Human Performance, and their 2017 collaborative LP, Milano, with Italian musician Daniele Luppi. The group will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of the record, starting April 24th at White Oak Music Hall in Houston and wrapping June 8th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.