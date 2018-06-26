Watch Paramore Evade Giant Fruit in Wild 'Caught in the Middle' Video

Paramore navigate a strange world of cheesy special effects and giant fruit in the new video for "Caught In the Middle." The track appears on the band's latest album, After Laughter.

The Computer Team-directed clip makes use of a variety of old school effects that match the song's clever mix of New Wave and pop-punk. In the video, Paramore are transported to a day-glo universe where they dance through surreal landscapes filled with melting rocks and massive apples, oranges and pears.

Paramore also announced a special concert set to take place September 7th in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee at the Municipal Auditorium. "Paramore Art + Friends" will feature a headlining set from Paramore as well as performances from other local artists Bully, Coin, Canon Blue, Liza Anne and Nightingail.

"We want to celebrate our hometown and the fast growing, wacky and wonderful alternative music and arts community of Nashville," singer Hayley Williams said of the event. "We want to show you what our fine city has to offer, outside of bachelorette parties and karaoke bars…Take it from a group of kids who grew up right here in this city – the new Nashville is definitely alright with us. We're excited to give everyone a chance to experience Nashville the way we do."

Tickets will go on sale June 29th at 10 a.m. CT, while a pre-sale via the Paramore website starts today, June 26th, at 12 p.m. CT and runs through June 28th at 10 p.m. CT. A Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale starts June 27th at 10 a.m. CT and end June 28th at 10 p.m. CT. Complete information is available on the "Art + Friends" website.

Paramore released After Laughter last year, marking their first album since their 2013 self-titled effort. The is currently on the road in support of the record, with the trek scheduled to wrap July 24th at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

