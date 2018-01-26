Watch Noel Gallagher's Evocative 'It's a Beautiful World' Video

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds released the new video for "It's a Beautiful World," the second single off the former Oasis guitarist's recent album Who Built the Moon? The band previously released a lyric video for the song.

Related Noel Gallagher on New Solo LP, Oasis' Meaning After Manchester Attack Songwriter talks "unashamed fuckin' pop album," reflects on the fresh resonance of "Don't Look Back in Anger" after Manchester bombing

"It's a Beautiful World" features Gallagher and his band performing in the studio, with grainy film stock – as well as a montage of archival footage – giving the video a psychedelic Sixties feel. Gallagher conjures that era with the sound of his new album.

The latter half of the video juxtaposes Gallagher's uplifting lyrics – "It's a beautiful dream / It's a beautiful night / It's a beautiful world / When we dance in the light" – with images of war, brutality, destruction and disaster before returning to the High Flying Birds in the studio.

"The track had so much space and was feeling great," said producer David Holmes about the video. "After Noel wrote the song he asked me about getting a French vocalist to do some kind of spoken word, so I called my friend Charlotte Courbe and played her an extract from a French short film that I always loved and wanted to borrow from. She then produced an astounding piece of writing that contrasted Noel’s song and music so beautifully."

Gallagher also announced that the "It's a Beautiful World" single, out in March and available to preorder now, will boast an instrumental version of the track as well as a demo for the song "God Help Us All."