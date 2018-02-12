Watch Noel Gallagher Talk 'Inspiring' Conversation With Bruce Springsteen

Noel Gallagher admits he's "not really a massive fan of Bruce Springsteen," but told Rolling Stone in a new interview that he reveres the songwriter as a deep thinker and creative mind.

Related Noel Gallagher on New Solo LP, Oasis' Meaning After Manchester Attack Songwriter talks "unashamed fuckin' pop album," reflects on the fresh resonance of "Don't Look Back in Anger" after Manchester bombing

"I like some of his tunes. But I tell you what, man, you should be fucking proud of that guy," the former Oasis member recently told Rolling Stone, detailing a lengthy conversation with Springsteen. "We talked for hours – just about music, what it means. It was quite inspiring to hear him talk the way he talks. He's a fucking dude, man."

Gallagher, after joking about his propensity to name-drop, also recalled a mind-blowing night out with Paul McCartney in São Paulo, Brazil. "[McCartney and Springsteen] are just fucking dudes," he said. "I look at them as ordinary guys with extraordinary gifts."

But when the conversation shifted to Gallagher's family, the High Flying Birds frontman was less flattering of his two young sons, teasing them for adolescent cultural appropriation.

"They're still urban as fuck," he said. "They're grimed out of their little assholes at the minute. They are. Honestly, they are. I called my 10-year-old this evening, and he answered the phone, and this is what he said to me: 'Sup?' He's like a posh, middle-class fucking kid from fucking England. 'Sup?' I'm like...fuck off. I'm in New York paying for your fucking school for you – that's what’s up."