Watch Noel Gallagher Deliver Rousing 'Holy Mountain' on 'Kimmel'

With Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds' U.S. tour winding down, the guitarist and his band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to deliver a rousing, brassed-up rendition of that album's "Holy Mountain." The band has been on the road in support of their latest LP, Who Built the Moon?

In the performance of the swirling rocker, the former Oasis guitarist was armed with nine-piece backing band complete with two keyboardists, a brass section and his infamous scissors player, who instead played the flute and sang backup on Kimmel. Gallagher also draped a Manchester City flag over his amp, a nod to his hometown.

Gallagher told Rolling Stone in December that "Holy Mountain" borrows its hook from a song by the obscure Sixties bubblegum group, Ice Cream. "That might be one of the best things I've ever fuckin' heard in my life," Gallagher recalled. "[Producer David Holmes] said, 'Do you think you could write a song around it?' And I went, 'If it fuckin' kills me.'"



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds conclude their North American trek for Who Built the Moon?, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017, in Mexico City on March 17th. The band will next spend the summer touring Europe.

