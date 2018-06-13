See Nile Rodgers & Chic Debut 'Boogie All Night' With NAO, Mura Masa

Nile Rodgers & Chic debuted a funky new song titled "Boogie All Night" with singers NAO and Mura Masa Tuesday on Later… With Jools Holland. The song will feature on Chic's upcoming album It's About Time.

"I've had the great privilege of producing some of the greatest artists in the world so when it came time to collaborating for my own record the barometer was shall we say pretty high," Rodgers said of the performance in a statement. "Nao, Mura Masa and Cosha were important to me and to be able to debut the songs we wrote live with them on Later... With Jools before we've even put out recorded versions makes it even more special."

In an interview with V Magazine, Rodgers explained how the "Boogie All Night" collaboration came together.



"I had been hanging out in England and had been with so many English artists that were brand new, and with Disclosure, and one of my favorite artists is NAO," Rodgers said. "She kicks my ass. I was like, 'I have to find her,' and I tracked her down. She had this incredible attitude of whatever you want, I’ll sing. We were in the studio all night long. Finally, I take a picture of Mura Masa, NAO, and myself out in front of Abbey Road at like five in the morning because we had been going all night. And then we wind up with a song called 'Boogie All Night.' It's killing."

Rodgers & Chic's long-awaited, oft-delayed It's About Time, the group's first album since 1992's Chic-ism, arrives on September 7th; the album's first official single "Till the World Falls" – featuring Mura Masa, Anderson .Paak, Vic Mensa and Cosha – hits June 22nd. Rodgers also unveiled It's About Time's cover image, a nod to the iconic image that adorned the band's 1977 debut LP.

Rodgers added, "When I first came up with the concept for the first Chic album cover more than 40 years ago it was a deliberate statement that we could all be abundant, we could all be with the beautiful people, we could all be included, we could all have good times. Looking at the world today for the release of It’s About Time I felt that it was important to make those statements again for a new generation."

While full details about It's About Time have not yet been revealed, the album will not feature Rodgers' Prince-inspired song.