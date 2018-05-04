Watch Nicki Minaj's Vivid 'Chun-Li,' 'Barbie Tingz' Videos

Nicki Minaj debuted intricate, visually stunning videos for her recently-issued singles "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz."

Throughout the "Chun-Li" clip, the rapper-singer dons a series of bizarre outfits, like including diamond-embroidered lingerie. Martial artists and numerous backing dancers appear throughout the brooding scenes. In the more lighthearted "Barbie Tingz" video, Minaj struts around in historic attire – from a flouncy Marilyn Monroe dress to swing-era threads, along with an arty marionette getup.







Minaj co-produced both of the speaker-rattling tracks, which she premiered last month during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. While she didn't reveal many concrete details about her next LP during the chat, the rapper noted that she began working on the album last December. Minaj also said she's creating a documentary to accompany the record.

"Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" are Minaj's first solo tracks since her three 2017 singles, "Regret in Your Tears," "Changed it" with Lil Wayne and "No Frauds" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.