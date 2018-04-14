Watch Nicki Minaj's Selfie Video for 'Chun-Li'

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her new visual for "Chun-Li," pairing the single with a montage of selfie videos.

Minaj recites the "Chun-Li" lyrics while writhing around on a couch in the low-key video, which Minaj filmed herself while holding the phone vertically. The rapper does relinquish control of her phone for a couple of runway-like shots that are interspersed in the selfie footage.

Minaj also teased that a more traditional music video for "Barbie Tingz," the second of two singles she released on #NickiDay, is also on the way.

In a Beats 1 interview that coincided with Minaj's new singles, the rapper talked about her alleged Cardi B beef over her "Motorsport" verse, her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill's legal situation and her upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014's The Pinkprint.

"I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me and that would inspire and that would captivate my audience," Minaj said. "But most importantly, I wanted to have fun again."