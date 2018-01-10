Watch Nicki Minaj, Quavo's Vibrant 'She for Keeps' Video

Nicki Minaj and Migos rapper Quavo look for love in the charming new video for their song, "She for Keeps." The track appears on Control the Streets, Vol. 1, the first mixtape from the Atlanta-based record label, Quality Control.

The Daps and Quavo-directed clip boasts a candy-coated aesthetic packed with nostalgia. As Quavo unspools lovestruck bars in his auto-tuned croon, he plays Super Nintendo, re-pressurizes his Rebook Pumps and chats on a brick-sized flip phone with Minaj, who twirls the chord of her landline. Minaj later tears through her clever, braggadocious verse as she brushes off rivals in the bathroom and meets Quavo for a burger and fries at a Fifties-style diner, complete with booths built into classic cars.

Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1 arrived last December. The compilation also features Cardi B, Offset, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and Gucci Mane.

Along with "She for Keeps," Migos, Minaj and Cardi B recently teamed a new single, "Motorsport." Migos released their acclaimed album, Culture, last year, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Minaj's last LP, The Pinkprint, arrived in 2014.