Watch Nicki Minaj Bring 'Chun-Li,' Playboi Carti to 'SNL'

Nicki Minaj served as musical guest for the Saturday Night Live's Season 43 finale, with the rapper delivering a pair of performances and co-starring in an unaired musical sketch.

Related 54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018 New music from Justin Timberlake, Jack White and Cardi B, and other records we can't wait to hear

The rapper opened the proceedings with an energetic, well-choreographed rendition of "Chun-Li," one of the first singles off Minaj's upcoming album Queen. However, the stylized performance – which featured chopsticks in Minaj's hair, a Chinese pavilion and Asian dancers – promptly faced accusations of cultural appropriation on social media.



Instead of delivering her single "Barbie Tingz" or debuting a new track from Queen, which arrives June 15th, Minaj used her second performance of the night to spotlight Playboi Carti and his "Poke It Out," the Minaj-featuring track off the emerging Atlanta rapper's new album Die Lit:

Minaj also appeared in a "Cut for Time" prerecorded "Friendship Song" sketch that co-starred Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as a Haim-like band/group of friends that admittedly pick themselves up by making fun of others.



The rapper turns up midway through the sketch to criticize a co-worker that wronged McKinnon. "I'll rip up her life, yo get the knife / Because you're low-key my wife, you're my bitch for life," Minaj rapped in her cameo. "You're a 10, she a 2, life sucks for her / Let's punch her in her face and take her jewels / It's May, we don't play with them April fools."