Watch Nick Jonas, Mustard Soundtrack Torrid Love Affair in 'Anywhere' Video

Nick Jonas and hip-hop producer Mustard soundtrack the rise and fall of a torrid relationship in the video for their new collaboration, "Anywhere."

The James Mackel-directed clip features Jonas and Mustard dancing to the dazzling EDM anthem in front of a radiant video display, but the camera eventually pulls back to reveal a lush natural backdrop. These shots are interspersed with a sequence chronicling the relationship of a young couple that proves to be as passionate as it is tumultuous.

"Anywhere" arrived earlier this month and marked Jonas' first new single of 2018. Last year, he released two non-album singles, "Find You" and "Remember I Told You," while he also teamed with Nicki Minaj for the Fifty Shades Darker song, "Bom Bidi Bom." Jonas' last album, Last Year Was Complicated, arrived in 2016.

As for Mustard, "Anywhere" marked a notable sonic shift for the producer, who has scored hits with Rihanna, Jeremih and Tyga. Earlier this year, Mustard partnered with Lil Dicky and Chris Brown for another Top 10 single, "Freaky Friday."