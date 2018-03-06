Watch Niall Horan Scour the Desert for Love in 'On the Loose' Video

Niall Horan tries to find love in an arid place in the sun-soaked video for "On the Loose." The track appears on the former One Direction singer's debut solo album, Flicker.

The clip finds Horan wandering the desert and playing the wallflower at a party as he longs for a young woman who remains the focus of everyone's attention. Footage throughout the video is often warped, slowed or overlapped to create a mesmerizing visual accompaniment to the witchy, Fleetwood Mac-style vibes of "On the Loose."

Horan released Flicker last fall, becoming the third former One Direction member to notch a Number One album on the Billboard 200, following Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. The singer is set to embark on a massive North American tour in support of the record July 18th in Woodlands, Texas.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Horan spoke about Flicker's debt to Seventies soft rock, as well as working with a handful of former One Direction writers and producers to uncover a new kind of vulnerability. "I wanted this album to be completely personal," he said, "and therefore the best way for me to get what I wanted out of the songs was to write them with friends."

