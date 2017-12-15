Watch N.E.R.D. Throw Wild Dance Party on 'Kimmel'

N.E.R.D. threw a dance party and delivered a pair of songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate the release of the Neptunes offshoot's new album, No One Ever Really Dies.

Pharrell Williams and company staged a unique performance for new album singles "Lemon" and "1000," with N.E.R.D., an army of dancers and a fleet of custom cars taking over an empty lot. According to Jimmy Kimmel, the mini-concert was the product of days of preparation by Williams.

Both performances featured extended showcases for dancer Mette Towley, who stars in both the "Lemon" and "1000" videos; on Kimmel, Towley took over the screen during the songs' guest verses for Rihanna ("Lemon") and Future ("1000").

Williams also sat down with Kimmel to discuss N.E.R.D.'s return following the group's seven-year hiatus between 2010's Nothing and 2017's No One Ever Really Dies, which arrived Friday.

"It's kind of like one of those things where it just hits you when it hits you," Williams said. "I was just so happy to work with Chad [Hugo] and Shay again… This whole entire thing, we did with our eyes closed – not because we're that good, by any means – because if we would have had our eyes open, we would have gotten distracted by all the trends and all the stuff that was going on."



