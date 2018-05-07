Watch Mother Love Bone Reunite for First Live Show in Eight Years

The living members of Mother Love Bone – the Seattle alt-grunge band featuring two current Pearl Jam members, guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament – reunited on Saturday for their first live performance in eight years. The quartet, also featuring multi-instrumentalist Bruce Fairweather and drummer Greg Gilmore, performed 15 songs (including a cover of Argent's 1972 hit "Hold Your Head Up") during the event at Seattle's Neptune Theatre.

Fan footage from the SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare) benefit concert highlights the set's final five tracks. "It's so touching for the band, for all of us, to have you guys care about these songs still," Gossard tells the crowd in the clip.

Local singers Shawn Smith (Pigeonhead) and Ohm Johari (Hell's Belles) filled in for late singer Andrew Wood, who died in 1990 following a heroin overdose – days before the band issued their lone studio LP, Apple.

Gossard, Ament, Fairweather and Gilmore previously reunited in April 2010, recruiting Smith for a performance at Seattle's Showbox venue. That set, their first in two decades, also featured early material, along with "Hold Your Head Up" in the final encore slot.