Danish singer-songwriter MØ performed intimate versions of three electro-pop tunes – "When I Was Young," "Run Away" and Diplo collaboration "Get It Right" – during a mini-set for Rolling Stone's "Take One Performance" series.

The singer showcased her smoky vocal tone, closing her eyes in a trance-like state. On Diplo's "Get It Right," her three-piece backing band anchored the main hook with sampled piano and pitch-shifted backing vocals, minimalist bass guitar and thumping drum pads.

MØ adopted an even more sensual vibe on "When I Was Young," her voice wafting over sampled piano stabs. The group also took an organic approach for the atmospheric version of "Run Away," which featured a pair of reverb-heavy electric guitars.

MØ stayed busy last year as a solo artist and guest singer. She released the surprise EP, When I Was Young, teased her upcoming second LP with the single "Nights With You" and joined Diplo for "Get It Right." Earlier in February, she appeared on Noah Cyrus' anthemic new song, "We Are..."

On January 20th, MØ will launch a co-headlining North American tour with Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat; the singer has more solo dates scheduled for March and April.