Watch Moby's Post-Apocalyptic 'Mere Anarchy' Video

Moby takes an unsettling journey around a depopulated Earth in the new video for "Mere Anarchy," the latest single off his upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt.



In a statement, Moby described the video as "post apocalypse, people are gone, and my friend Julie and I are time traveling aliens visiting the empty Earth."

The black-and-white video, directed by Rob Gordon Bralver, boasts visual elements of similar "stranger in a strange land" sci-fi films like The Man Who Fell to Earth, Under the Skin and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The video also explores the almost alien-like natural beauty of Earth, from the Northern Lights to extraterrestrial-looking landscapes.

"Mere Anarchy" is the opening track on Moby's upcoming Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, which arrives March 2nd on Mute. The album, which carries the first single "Like a Motherless Child," is a return to the gospel and trip-hop sound of Moby's early work.

In the lead-up to his new LP, Moby has constructed Spotify and YouTube playlists featuring artists and songs that inspired his new LP; tracks from Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt will also be uploaded onto the playlists as the release date approaches.