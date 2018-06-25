Watch Migos Perform 'Walk It Talk It,' 'Stir Fry' Medley at BET Awards

Migos performed a medley of their Culture II singles "Walk It Talk It" and "Stir Fry" at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.
The Atlanta trio opened with the minimalist "Walk It Talk It," exchanging triplets on a stage crammed with dancers. Neither Drake (who appears on the studio cut) nor BET Awards host Jamie Foxx (who co-stars in the song's dance show video) joined the group live.
The rappers transitioned into the booming, Pharrell-produced "Stir Fry" after a quick interlude from Carl Douglas' 1974 pop hit "Kung Fu Fighting."
Migos took home the Best Group BET award for the second-straight year, beating out A Tribe Called Quest, the recently reunited N.E.R.D., Rae Sremmurd and Chloe x Halle. Elsewhere during the ceremony, Meek Mill debuted "Stay Woke," his first music since being released from prison in April.