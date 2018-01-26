Watch Migos Perform Pharrell-Produced 'Stir Fry' on 'Fallon'

Migos celebrated the impending release of their third LP, Culture II, with a swaggering live version of their synth-heavy single, "Stir Fry," on The Tonight Show. The Georgia trio swapped verses and hooks on a stage laced with white flowers and a giant "II" prop, hyping the new album.

The Pharrell-produced "Stir Fry" is one of three singles from Culture II, along with "Supastars" and the Cardi B/Nicki MInaj collaboration "MotorSport." The 24-track LP also features guest spots from Drake, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Post Malone.

Culture II follows the group's breakout release, 2017's Culture, which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Migos' Quavo recently collaborated with Scott on the collaborative mixtape Huncho Jack, and all three members appeared with Young Thug on Zaytoven's December-issued single "Five Guys."