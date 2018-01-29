Watch Migos Become Kung Fu Masters in Gritty 'Stir Fry' Video

Rolling Stone cover stars, Migos, become martial arts masters in the Kung Fu-styled "Stir Fry" video. The Georgia rap trio open the clip gambling with producer, Pharrell, in the back room of a restaurant in Hong Kong.

Suddenly, a severed hand is thrown through the window and interrupts the gathering. The visual culminates with the rappers squaring off with a rival crew in a fight sequence filled with vintage action-film sound effects, wild kicks and a particularly gruesome revenge. After that bloody finale, Migos lighten the mood in a goofy credit sequence filled with outtakes.

"Stir Fry" highlights Migos' recently issued third LP, Culture II, which earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2018 Grammy Awards. They performed the synth-heavy single last week on The Tonight Show.

Migos' Quavo collaborated with Travis Scott on the recently issued Huncho Jack mixtape, and all three members appeared alongside Young Thug on Zaytoven's December single "Five Guys."