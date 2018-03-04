Watch Migos Deliver 'Stir Fry,' 'Narcos' on 'SNL'

Less than a year after Migos first appeared on Saturday Night Live, the rappers returned to SNL as musical guest, with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff delivering a pair of Culture II tracks, "Stir Fry" and "Narcos," on the Charles Barkley-hosted episode.

The group first doled out a dynamic rendition of "Stir Fry" backed by live instrumentation before returning later in the episode to showcase "Narcos," which featured a standout, rapid-fire verse courtesy of Takeoff.

While the performance marked Migos' first as SNL musical guest, it wasn't the first time the rappers appeared at Studio 8H: In May 2017, Migos assisted Katy Perry on her "Bon Appetit."

During Migos' visit to SNL, the trio also hung out with Alec Baldwin and tried on an Olympics gold medal.

SNL returns next week with musical guest James Bay, followed by Arcade Fire on March 17th.

