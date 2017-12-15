Watch Michael Jackson's New 'Blood on the Dance Floor 2017' Video

Michael Jackson's classic "Blood on the Dance Floor" short film seamlessly integrates new footage from Cirque du Soleil in a new video for the song.

The video, approved by the Jackson estate and choreographed by Jamie King, features the Michael Jackson One delivering their one-time-only performance of "Blood on the Dance Floor," which they debuted during their annual tribute on Jackson on the King of Pop's birthday.

"Blood on the Dance Floor," released in 1997 as part of Jackson's remix album Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix, received a pair of new remixes on the singer's recently released Scream compilation, a Halloween-themed collection that boasted tracks like "Torture," "Thriller" and Rockwell's Jackson-featuring "Somebody's Watching Me."



2017 also saw the debut of the restored Thriller 3D music video, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

