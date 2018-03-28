Watch Melvins' Raucous New Video for 'Embrace the Rub'

Melvins unveiled the video for their raucous new track "Embrace the Rub," a noisy 90-second burst from the sludge legends' upcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician.
"'Embrace The Rub' is a Steven McDonald-penned, punk throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, California punk hanging out with Black Flag," Melvins' Dale Crover said in a statement. "For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part."
Pinkus Abortion Technician is an homage of sorts to Butthole Surfers' 1987 LP Locust Abortion Technician; Butthole Surfers' bassist Jeff Pinkus joined Melvins mainstays Crover and Buzz Osborne for the recording of the album, as did Redd Kross bassist Steve McDonald, making Pinkus Abortion Technician the first Melvins LP to feature two bassists on every track.
The bass-heavy Melvins lineup will embark on an extensive 10-week this spring in support of Pinkus Abortion Technician, which is available to preorder now through Ipecac Records.
