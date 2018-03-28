Watch Melvins' Raucous New Video for 'Embrace the Rub'

Melvins unveiled the video for their raucous new track "Embrace the Rub," a noisy 90-second burst from the sludge legends' upcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician.

"'Embrace The Rub' is a Steven McDonald-penned, punk throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, California punk hanging out with Black Flag," Melvins' Dale Crover said in a statement. "For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part."

Pinkus Abortion Technician is an homage of sorts to Butthole Surfers' 1987 LP Locust Abortion Technician; Butthole Surfers' bassist Jeff Pinkus joined Melvins mainstays Crover and Buzz Osborne for the recording of the album, as did Redd Kross bassist Steve McDonald, making Pinkus Abortion Technician the first Melvins LP to feature two bassists on every track.

The bass-heavy Melvins lineup will embark on an extensive 10-week this spring in support of Pinkus Abortion Technician, which is available to preorder now through Ipecac Records.

Melvins Tour Dates



April 26 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 27 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

April 29 - Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

April 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 3 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

May 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

May 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

May 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

May 7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

May 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

May 12 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

May 13 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

May 14 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 16 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

May 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

May 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

May 20 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

May 22 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

May 24 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

May 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

May 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

May 27 - Norman, OK @ Opolis

May 29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 30 - Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

July 12 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

July 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

July 14 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

July 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

July 19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

July 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

July 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

July 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

July 25 - Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room

July 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

July 28 - Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

July 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 30 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

July 31 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

August 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

August 3 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

August 4 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

August 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

August 6 - Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

August 7 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

August 8 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

August 10 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

August 11 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

August 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

August 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

August 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo