Watch Mastodon's Animated Dystopia in 'Clandestiny' Video

Mastodon envision a surreal dystopia in their sci-fi-styled "Clandestiny" video. Massive robot monsters, eerie rocket launches and a brooding, evil emperor populate the prog-metal band's retro animated clip.

Ariel Costa – who previously created visuals for Led Zeppelin and Green Day – directed, produced, animated and edited the piece. The synth-laden "Clandestiny" highlights Mastodon's seventh LP, 2017's Emperor of Sand, which they've also promoted with bizarre, hugely entertaining clips for "Steambreather" (featuring a cosmic cult) and "Show Yourself" (starring a down-on-his-luck Grim Reaper).

Last year, the quartet followed Emperor of Sand with a four-track EP, Cold Dark Place, including the new song "Toe to Toes," and three leftover tracks from the sessions of 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.

Mastodon and Primus will unite this summer for a co-headlining tour that launches May 6th in Morrison, Colorado and wraps July 7th in Phoenix.