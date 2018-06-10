Watch Maroon 5's Video for Bob Marley Cover 'Three Little Birds'

Maroon 5 have shared the euphoric new video for their surprise cover of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds."

The video combines footage of Adam Levine performing the Exodus classic alongside CGI-generated images of a body composed of various materials – including water, fire, leaves and, at one point, a bunch of tiny automobiles – dancing along to the song.

While Maroon 5 released their latest LP Red Pill Blues in November, "Three Little Birds" is not featured on the album; instead, the Marley cover was recorded as part of Hyundai's ad campaign for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the band said on Facebook. The "Three Little Birds" cover is available to stream or purchase on digital music services.

The "Three Little Birds" video arrives less than two weeks after the band unveiled their star-studded visual for Red Pill Blues' "Girls Like You," with featured guest Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Millie Bobby Brown and Ellen DeGeneres all making cameos in the video.