Watch Lykke Li's Mother's Day-Inspired 'Utopia' Video

Lykke Li celebrates her late mother and her own motherhood in the Swedish singer's video for "Utopia," a song from Li's upcoming new album So Sad So Sexy.

Keeping with the Mother's Day theme, the video presents a montage of personal home movie footage ranging from Li's childhood to motherhood; Li gave birth to a son in 2016. Li's mother, singer Kärsti Stiege, died the following year in July 2017.

"Mother to mother to mother," Li wrote of the song on Twitter. "Utopia is all my mother ever wanted for me and all I ever want for him."

Li previously revealed the songs "Deep End" and "Hard Rain" from So Sad So Sexy, due out June 8th. The album is the singer's first since 2014's I Never Learn. The album features production from former Vampire Weekend member Rostam, Malay, T-Minus and Jeff Bhasker, Li's LIV bandmate and the father of Li's son Dion.

The singer has booked a pair of North American music festival dates – Lollapalooza and Osheaga – to promote her new LP.