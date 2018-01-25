See Lorde, Jack Antonoff Cover Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Run Away With Me'

Lorde and Jack Antonoff performed a chilling cover of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Run Away With Me" during the fourth annual Ally Coalition charity show on Wednesday.

Jepsen's "Run Away With Me," released in 2015, was euphoric and highly produced. Lorde and Antonoff reworked the track as a lonely piano ballad. At times, Antonoff's played so softly, the sound was nearly imperceptible. Lorde delivered Jepsen's lines, alternating between conviction and tenderness.

Following the performance, Billboard reported Lorde was heckled by an audience member after her decision to cancel a concert planned in Tel Aviv. That show was scheduled to take place in June 2018, but after facing calls to boycott Israel, Lorde decided to call off the event. Roger Waters and Tom Morello subsequently signed an open letter applauding the singer's decision.

At the Ally Coalition show, after Lorde made a comment about how nice the crowd was, someone shot back, "In Israel, they're nice too!" Antonoff came to Lorde's defense, saying, "We've raised a shit-ton of money tonight. Fuck that negativity." Lorde added that she hoped to perform in Israel at some point in the future, echoing her statement from December, which ended, "I hope one day we can all dance."

Lorde is nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The North American leg of her Melodrama world tour starts in March.