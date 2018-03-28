Watch Lorde Cover Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' Onstage in Chicago

Lorde surprised fans with an a cappella rendition of Kanye West's "Love Lockdown" during her concert Tuesday in Chicago.

The "Perfect Places" singer brought the crowd to a hush with the 90-second cover, crooning the 808s & Heartbreak track in a near-whisper as she glided across the stage. She also nodded to the Chicago rapper with a version of his 2010 single "Runaway," which she incorporated into her own ballad "Liability," Spin reports.

Lorde is clearly a fan of West's catalog. She first covered "Runaway" at the 2017 Coachella Festival, and she performed Yeezus highlight "Hold My Liquor" during a 2013 show in her native New Zealand.

Lorde released her second LP, Melodrama, in June 2017. The record, which Rolling Stone ranked as the year's second-best, received an Album of the Year nomination at the 2018 Grammy Awards.



In January, a lawsuit filed in Israel accused two New Zealand activists of forcing Lorde to cancel a performance in Tel Aviv.