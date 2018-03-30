Watch Lorde Cover Drake's 'Shot for Me' in Toronto

Lorde performed a sparse rendition of Drake's "Shot for Me" during her Thursday night concert in Toronto, the rapper's hometown.

The Melodrama singer also called Drake a "great hug giver" before taking on the Take Care track. The performance was the latest in a series of hometown covers from Lorde: The singer previously tackled Kanye West's "Love Lockdown" and "Runaway" in Chicago.

Lorde has similarly delivered a beatless version of Frank Ocean's "Solo" throughout the North American leg of her Melodrama Tour, which concludes April 15th in Nashville. From there, the singer's trek will continue on to Europe, Russia and South America, but not Israel.

Lorde released her sophomore album Melodrama in June 2017. The LP finished Number Two on Rolling Stone's list of the Best Albums of 2017 and received an Album of the Year nomination at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

