Watch Logic Tear Up Tokyo, Hang in Hawaii in Surprise 'Overnight' Video

Logic tears through the streets of Tokyo and relaxes in Maui in the video for his surprise new song, "Overnight."

Mike Holland, Justin Fleischer and Alec Schweitzer directed the video, which was shot while Logic and his collaborators were working on new music in Japan and Hawaii. Per a series of title cards at the start of the video, Logic decided, out of nowhere, to shoot a video as well. The "Overnight" clip captures this carefree origin story, as well as the track's energetic, playful sound. While Logic unleashes a litany of boast-filled bars, he dives fully clothed into a pool, sits down for a tattoo and even solves a Rubik's Cube while dancing on a private plane.

"Overnight" arrives several days after Logic shared his first new song of 2018, "44 More." Last year, the rapper released his breakthrough album, Everybody, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 on the strength of "1-800-273-8255," a suicide prevention anthem featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

"1-800-273-8255" earned Logic a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, and at the ceremony, he, Cara and Khalid delivered a poignant performance of the hit single alongside a group of suicide survivors and members of suicide victims.