Watch Logic Front Office Rebellion in 'Everyday' Short Film

Logic ditches the doldrums of office life for skydiving and skateboarding in the new 10-minute short film for "Everyday" and "Warm It Up." Both tracks appear on the rapper's new mixtape, Bobby Tarantino II.

In the clip, Logic plays an overworked office lackey whose life drifts by in a never-ending flurry of paperwork until one day, wrinkled and gray, he decides to lead a workplace revolt. The rapper puts out a call for cohorts and ends up with a ragtag group comprising two equally haggard employees and his "Everyday" collaborator, DJ/producer Marshmello.

In a nod to Office Space, the crew ditch work, taking the fax machine with them, and proceed to bash it to bits in a field. In a new segment set to "Warm It Up," Logic plays pick-up basketball, hits the skatepark and goes skydiving with Marshmello, until he suddenly wakes up from his daydream. But moved by visions of a better life, Logic finally tells off his bosses in epic fashion and quits, defacing their "Division Head" parking plaque on the way out.



Logic released Bobby Tarantino II last month. The mixtape follows his 2017 LP, Everybody, which featured his breakout hit, "1-800-273-8255." Logic will embark on a North American tour June 8th in Boston.