Watch Lily Allen Reflect on Wild Youth in 'Trigger Bang' Video

Lily Allen confronts teenage wildness and adult maturity in her nostalgic video for "Trigger Bang," the lead single from the singer's upcoming fourth LP, No Shame.

The clip opens with the vignette of a young man hanging out on a street corner – which appears to be a flashback of sorts for guest rapper Giggs. The visual follows a young woman as she drinks with friends in a field, at a party and in the backseat of a car. A pink-haired Allen shows up in the final section, hanging out with Giggs at the Trellick Lounge cafe.

Allen has yet to detail her upcoming album, which follows 2014's Sheezus, though she announced a tentative release date of "early summer 2018," NME reports. The singer – who will also release her "shocking and brutal" memoir this fall – also scheduled a trio of U.K. concerts: March 20th in Manchester, March 21st in London and March 23rd in Glasgow.