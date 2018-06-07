Watch Lily Allen Let Go of Love in 'Lost My Mind' Video

Lily Allen struggles with love and searches for relief in the new video for "Lost My Mind," set to appear on her new album, No Shame, out June 8th.

The Myles Whittingham-directed clip is set in a lone bedroom where Allen sings the snappy, yet melancholy pop tune as she paces not just the floors, but the walls and ceiling. These shots are interspersed with footage of Allen arguing with her partner, though eventually the singer finds herself alone as a torrential downpour suddenly soaks the room.

Along with "Lost My Mind," Allen has teased No Shame with album cuts "Trigger Bang," "Three" and "Higher." No Shame marks Allen's first LP since 2014's Sheezus, though she recently told Rolling Stone she's trying to put that last record behind her.



"I was writing music for the wrong reasons," Allen said. "Or not the wrong reasons, but just reasons that didn't sit well with me and I didn't know who I was. I was having an identity crisis and for the first time in my professional career I'd sort of let other people make decisions for me, which I'd never done before. Nobody was manipulating me or trying to push me in a certain way. It's just I didn't know what to do, so I was asking people for the first time, rather than knowing and then executing. And it was a mess."

This fall, Allen will embark on her first North American tour in four years. The 21-date trek kicks off October 5th in Santa Ana, California.