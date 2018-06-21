Watch Lil Xan, Charli XCX Flex Under the 'Moonlight' in New Video

Lil Xan and Charli XCX have a late-night romance in a gritty motel in the new video for "Moonlight." The single appears on the rapper's debut album Total Xanarchy.

Lil Xan released Total Xanarchy in April. The album hit Number Ten on the Billboard 200 and also features guest appearances from Diplo, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, YG, Yo Gotti and Rich the Kid. The 21-year-old California native's first full-length LP followed a trio of independently released EPs and comes just ahead of a mixtape titled Heartbreak Soldiers, which is due to be released on July 8th.

Charli XCX is currently on tour with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. She released a pair of mixtapes last year and most recently debuted the trap-inflected single "5 in the Morning."