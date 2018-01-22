Watch Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti's Roaming Party in 'Lookin'' Video

Playboi Carti's new "Lookin'" video features a straightforward, good time of roaming the streets, neighborhoods and record stores with a group of friends, including guest rapper and frequent collaborator, Lil Uzi Vert.

The "Lookin'" video highlights A$AP Mob's upcoming AWGE Vol. 2 DVD, which the collective's leader A$AP Rocky announced over the weekend.

"Lookin'" is featured on Playboi Carti's self-titled 2017 debut commercial mixtape. Last year, Lil Uzi Vert issued his debut record, Luv Is Rage 2, which Rolling Stone ranked one of 2017's 40 Best Rap Albums.

Both rappers are currently on tour. Playboi Carti performs next on January 27th in Philadelphia, and Lil Uzi Vert's next show is January 26th in New York City.