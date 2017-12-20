Watch Lil Peep's Poignant, Posthumous 'Save That S--t' Video

Lil Peep drives a crowd wild but keeps a girl on the hook in the new video for the late emo-rapper's "Save That Shit." Peep died of a drug overdose in November at the age of 21.

Related Lil Peep: Inside Late Singer's Emotional Beachside Memorial Hundreds of fans gathered in Long Beach to honor Gustav Ahr

The Mezzy and Heavy Rayn-directed clip is packed with shots of Lil Peep performing the gauzy, ominous love song on stage, as well as intimate behind-the-scenes footage from the rapper's life on the road. These clips, however, are interspersed with more cinematic footage of a woman going through her day while waiting for Lil Peep to respond to her texts. In the clip's final moments, the rapper finally does reply, sending her the lyrics to the "Save That Shit" hook, "Do you wanna glo? Baby, we could glo."

"Save That Shit" appears on Lil Peep's debut album, Come Over When You're Sober (Part One), which arrived in August. The record followed a steady stream of EPs and mixtapes, which the rapper began releasing in 2015, honing a singular sound that mixed the melodies of guitar-driven emo with the syrupy synths and trap percussion of hip-hop.

Peep was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona, where he was supposed to play a concert in support of Come Over When You're Sober. In December, a medical examiner ruled that Lil Peep's death was accidental and caused by an overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax, though he also tested positive for numerous other drugs.