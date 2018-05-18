Watch Liam Payne, J Balvin Perform Summer Jam 'Familiar' on 'Colbert'

Liam Payne and J Balvin performed their suave single "Familiar" on Thursday's Late Show. The duo traded hooks while bouncing around a stage that recreated a busy city street. Neon-tinted signs lit up like flashy storefronts displayed the song's lyrics during the chorus.

The bilingual track will appear on Payne's upcoming debut solo LP, which Rolling Stone recently selected as one of 2018's 54 Most Anticipated Albums. The One Direction alum has yet to detail the record's official title or track list, though he revealed to Good Morning America this week that his release date is September 14th.

Payne and Balvin promoted their club-friendly hit earlier this month with a sleek video in which they host a rooftop dance party and mingle in a nightclub packed with dancers.

"Familiar" follows several Payne singles from last year: the Quavo team-up "Strip That Down," breakup ballad "Bedroom Floor" and Zedd collaboration "Get Low." The vocalist paired with Rita Ora in February for the Fifty Shades Freed single "For You."