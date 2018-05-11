Watch Lenny Kravitz's Powerful 'It's Enough' Video

Lenny Kravitz has unveiled his powerful new video for "It's Enough," the first single off the rocker's upcoming new album, Raise Vibration.

The video, which Kravitz live-streamed over Facebook and YouTube, juxtaposes news footage that covers both ends of the emotional spectrum – from peaceful protests in support of same-sex marriage, Colin Kaepernick's anthem kneel and Jeremy Corbyn rallies to sobering video of violent riots, train crashes, nuclear bombs and the shooting of Walter Scott.

"People are standing up," Kravitz said of the video in a statement. "I’ve had enough of racism. I've had enough of war. I’ve had enough of the destruction of the environment and the greed and dishonesty of world leaders. We've got to get back on track toward moving forward through higher understanding."

"When will the desire for love outweigh the desire for power," Kravitz asks during the track's spoken-word bridge. "When will we face the truth?/And allow our hearts to flower."

The soulful "It's Enough" is the first single off Kravitz's 11th studio album, Raise Vibration, due out September 7th and available to preorder now.

As Kravitz told Rolling Stone in April, he faced a writer's block of sorts before the songs came to him late at night while in bed. "I realized, 'This is it,'" Kravitz said. "This is what I'd been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened, and it all started coming out of me. I dreamt the whole record."

Kravitz recorded the majority of Raise Vibration by himself in his Bahamas home studio, assisted only by longtime guitarist Craig Ross. The rocker is currently on tour in support of the upcoming LP.