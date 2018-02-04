Watch LCD Soundsystem Showcase 'American Dream' on 'Austin City Limits'

LCD Soundsystem made their Austin City Limits debut Saturday with an hour-long episode. The concert, filmed on November 1st at Austin's Moody Theatre, featured eight of the dance-rock act's songs, including five tracks from James Murphy and company's comeback LP American Dream, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017.

"When LCD played their 'last show' at Madison Square Garden in 2011, I thought we'd missed our chance,” ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said in a statement. "Then I was excited to hear James had decided to revive the band, make a new record and hit the road again. They were a must-get for ACL! LCD’s sound has a way of washing over you and carrying you away. They make music like nobody else can."

Earlier in the week, Austin City Limits unveiled LCD Soundsystem's "Someone Great" from the same concert as a web exclusive. After spending 2017 touring in support of American Dream, the band will again hit the road this summer, including a pair of co-headlining shows with Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl in May.

Upcoming episodes from Austin City Limits' second half of Season 43 include Dan Auerbach (February 10th) and Chris Stapleton (February 17th).

"Oh Baby"

"Call the Police"

"I Can Change"

"Change Yr Mind"

"Tonite"

"New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down"

"Emotional Haircut"

"All My Friends"