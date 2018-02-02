Watch LCD Soundsystem Play 'Someone Great' on 'Austin City Limits'

LCD Soundsystem perform their lavish synth-pop epic "Someone Great" in a web exclusive clip promoting their upcoming, debut Austin City Limits episode.

Throughout the track, a highlight from 2007's Sound of Silver, frontman James Murphy remains stationary at center-stage – tightly gripping the microphone, eyes often closed, as he sings poignant lyrics about death and grief. Behind him, his band commands an array of synthesizers, along with a glockenspiel and drum kit. The song, recorded for the show last November, builds in intensity until the climax, when most of the group joins in to harmonize the lyric "When someone great is gone."

LCD Soundsystem's episode of the long-running music performance series will premiere Saturday, February 3rd on PBS. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels made their Austin City Limits debut last week with a blazing, 14-song set. Upcoming episodes from the second half of Season 43 include Dan Auerbach (February 10th) and Chris Stapleton (February 17th).

