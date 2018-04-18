Watch Laura Jane Grace Sing, Record New Summer Song With Daughter

Laura Jane Grace recorded an ode to summer days and hanging out with her daughter, "Park Life Forever." The song features vocals from the Against Me! singer's eight-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

"This past summer, my daughter learned to ride a bike," Grace said. "Everyday we would wake up and ride our bikes to the park. On the way we would stop and get coffee and lemonade. She would play on the playground for hours and I would read in the grass. Then we would eat ice cream. It was the best. As the summer was ending I started working on this song."



The acoustic track was recorded in Grace's Chicago apartment in collaboration with music studio program Spire. A short doc shows Grace and her daughter at work piecing the song. "It's been a long winter," Grace tells Rolling Stone. "I'm ready for summer again (I think everyone is). I thought this would be a fun song to share with everyone and help usher in those summertime vibes!"

Grace added that "Park Life Forever" marks her daughter's recording debut, as Evelyn reluctantly contributes vocals and drum beats to the track.