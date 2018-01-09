Watch Lana Del Rey Talk Potential Radiohead Lawsuit at Denver Concert

Lana Del Rey warned fans that her potential lawsuit with Radiohead could result in the singer removing "Get Free" – the song accused of resembling the band's "Creep" – from future editions of her latest LP Lust for Life.

On Sunday night, hours after Del Rey confirmed that she might end up in court after failing to reach a compromise with Radiohead over the song's publishing, the singer talked about the legal situation during her Denver concert (via Pitchfork).

Prior to performing a medley featuring "Get Free," Del Rey told the audience, "I just want to say that I do have a particular song that Radiohead wants 100 percent of my publishing for… Regardless of what happens in court, the sentiment that I wrote in that particular song, which was my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto… Regardless if it gets taken down off of everything, that those sentiments that I wrote, I really am going to strive for them, even if that song is not on future physical releases of the record."

Del Rey added that her onstage comments would be "probably the last thing I'll say about [the potential lawsuit]."

Radiohead has not commented on the similarities between "Get Free" and "Creep" or the potential legal action. In her tweet Sunday, Del Rey called the band's lawyers "relentless" in their attempts to claim 100 percent of the song's publishing. "I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100," the singer tweeted, "so we will deal with it in court."