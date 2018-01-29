Watch Lady Gaga Belt 'Joanne' Medley With Mark Ronson at Grammys 2018

Lady Gaga took to the Grammys stage this year to perform her Joanne title track along with nominated song "Million Reasons" with producer Mark Ronson. The singer's 2016 album Joanne is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and the single "Million Reasons" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's ceremony.

"This is for my father's late sister," Gaga said as she began the intimate performance. She appeared onstage behind a white piano flanked with gigantic angel wings. Ronson played the guitar upon a stool as they launched into the recently released piano version of "Joanne." She soon launched into a rousing rendition of her hit ballad "Million Reasons," which she belted with poise and passion. Towards the end, she left the piano to stand near Ronson.

This is Gaga's fourth straight year performing at the Grammys. In 2015, Gaga and Tony Bennett delivered their cover of "Cheek to Cheek." The following year she did a tech-savvy tribute to David Bowie, who had passed away a month earlier. She joined Metallica last year for a fiery take on the metal legends' single "Moth Into Flame."

Currently, Gaga is on the final leg of her Joanne World Tour. The global trek is set to wrap on February 23 in Berlin. She'll continue exploring her acting career with the lead role in her first feature film, Bradley Cooper's remake of the classic film A Star Is Born. In December, she'll launch a residency in Las Vegas at MGM's Park Theater.