Watch Kimbra Perform Intimate Rendition of 'Human' for 'Rolling Stone'

Kimbra delivered a soulful, stripped-down mini-set for the latest installment of Rolling Stone's "Take One" performance series. The eclectic New Zealand singer showcased her wide vocal range with three songs from her upcoming third LP, Primal Heart.

The art-pop artist opened with an intimate rendition of "Human," the album's third single. Kimbra played stark electric guitar chords over a soulful bass, snapping her fingers and closing her eyes on the chorus. "This is what it means to be human," she belted. "I don't know much, but I know that I hurt as much as you."

She took an even softer approach on "Everybody Knows," plucking fragile chords on the guitar. And on "Past Love," Kimbra adopted a variety of vocal styles from jazzy, melismatic runs to a nasal croon.

Primal Heart, Kimbra's third studio album, will feature Skrillex and is set for release on April 20th. The singer has been touring behind the LP since late January. Her U.S. leg picks up April 26th in Washington D.C. and runs throughout late May, followed by a pair of Canadian dates in July.