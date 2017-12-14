Watch Khalid's Evocative New Video for 'Saved'

A heartbroken Khalid longs after an old flame in the melancholy new video for "Saved."

The video begins with rejection as Khalid calls his ex on the phone, getting only her answering machine. The rest of the video alternates between isolated images of Khalid – brooding on the beach, staring into the middle distance – and happy flashbacks of laughing with his former lover.

"I'll keep your number safe 'cause one day I hope you'll get the sense to call me," he sings. "I'm hoping that you'll say you're missing me the way I'm missing you." As the clip ends, he picks up the phone once more.

"Saved" is an older song in his catalog. Khalid posted an early draft of the track on SoundCloud more than two years ago. The song was updated with chugging drums and heavy bass to make it better suited for radio play and included on Khalid's debut album, American Teen. The singer released it as the album's third single this month.

In January, Khalid is slated to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He is also up for five Grammy awards, including Best New Artist. In May, he embarks on his Roxy tour, which runs through June 7th.